Whitecourt Web Home



January 1, 2017 - Happy New Year. The Interim Budget of the Town is discussed in the editorial, as is the progress on downtown revitalization. This issue also reports on the monetary reform effort led by Canada at the World Social Forum. December 1, 2016 - Our headline story is about the Business Improvement Association presentation. This concept involves more taxation for downtown businesses, and is perhaps premature for the amount of businesses in our downtown that could contribute. Still no word on a basic request for directional highway signage. Paul Craig Roberts looks at the genesis of the demonstrations against Trump's election. These could be things coming to Canada. November 1, 2016 - The Advisor looks at all three levels of government. Monetary Reformer Ellen Brown covers a new proposal for digital cash which central banks, including the Bank of Canada, can use to create the money supply, thereby bypassing the private banks that create money from nothing, at compound interest, and then lend it out in the most amazing fraud in history. The Unite the Right Alberta movement is looked at in this context. At the local level, Town spending on downtown revitalization is covered.

October 1, 2016 - Check out some great news about various parliamentary democracies around the world addressing the monetary situation. For the first time in decades, there is a significant chunk of elected representatives questioning our grossly unjust monetary system. The Advisor also questions the Town budgetary feedback system. Is it more show than go? September 1, 2016 - This issue there is coverage of some positive developments in downtown revitalization. Also, Ellen Brown covers the Japan monetary situation, which has one asking, how can this affect me, as a Canadian. Don't kid yourself, it is the same monetary system, and the Japanese may be the experiemental economy wherein neverending, crushing debt, is being given the heave-ho. August 1, 2016 - This month the Advisor looks at Whitecourt downtown revitalization, and how local government policies are affecting the situation. It is the view here that in terms of discretionary spending, the Town has given downtown revitalization a very low priority. It has spent substantially on studies, to outside consultants, but has not acted on the recommendations in any significant way. July 1, 2016 - In perhaps the most important lawsuit in Canadian history, the case against the Bank of Canada continues to overcome obstacles thrown in its way by those aligned with private money creation interests. This includes most federal politicians. Fittingly, a case that deals with 10's of billions of dollars being fraudulently taken from taxpayers by private bankers has been deemed frivilous by the defendants. Fittingly, because telling such whoppers is the mode of operation of the money interests. June 1, 2016 - Find out why Donald Trump is being demonized by the mainstream media. You will be surprised as some of his policies, and how they challenge the establishment. May 1, 2016 - Global Warming and environmental degradation are the subject of this month's editorial. As usual, the mainstream media promotes things we all desire in a way that increases the power of those behind the scenes. If this includes damaging the planet along with the freedom of the individuals, such has always been the way of the world. Which doesn't mean it can't change where communication technologies hold more and more promise to break the misused information monopoly. April 1, 2016 - Ontario is quietly introducing a basic income pilot in it's new budget. This month the Advisor explores the history of another basic income project in Canada, and focuses on other models. The other models involve an honest money system and a national dividend as a right, rather than something bestowed by a government that involves intrusive monitoring. March 1, 2016 - The peasants are restless. Grassroots and populist movements are growing in North America with the radical Bernie Sanders a serious presidential candidate. In Europe, a pan-European movement has been established to try to force transparency and accountability onto the European Union elites. In Canada, there is not much happening yet, but Alberta once led the way in change economics during the Great Depression, so this country may yet wake up and get on board. February 1, 2016 - This issue examines the concept of what is known as bail-ins in the financial world. This is relatively new phenomena, whereby insolvent banks are not rescued by taxpayer dollars, but instead get to confiscate the money of their depositors. In essence, bank robbery has now been redefined for such unlucky depositors. January 1, 2016 - Read all about the various efforts around the world to create an honest money system. Tiny Switzerland and Iceland are currently leading the way in dissallowing private banks to create money from nothing and loan it at compound interest. December 1, 2015 - Merry Christmas one and all. Check out the December issue for Christmas greetings in many languages, and celebration greetings from many cultures. November 1, 2015 - To some the results of the federal election was a surprise. However, in reality nothing really significant was changed. The taxpayer is still there to get fleeced by private institutions who create money from thin air and then charge interest on it, in the greatest fraud in history. The system is also divorced from any real environmental sustainabiity requirements. Prime among this is the incessant needless, soul destroying busy-work whose sole purpose is to churn and burn resources so that enough money may flow to keep the debt slavery system from collapse. Change is coming though, not least through record low interest rates. October 1, 2015 - The NDP seems determined to teach us 'embarrassing cousins' proper etiquette. This includes giving unacceptable raises to high salary civil servants, firing the our highly qualified representative to the U.S. (and using doubletalk regarding appointments made on merit vs. patronage) and so on. One could almost start making a list of the damage to undo, once the NDP leaves the type of economic mess it is known for leaving. September 1, 2015 - This month, we cover how governments can subvert democracy by discriminating against 'whistle blowing' press. This is done through government funding and purchasing, including advertising. Governments at all levels, the federal, provincial and muncipal can indulge in this form of corruption. Also, read up on how most of our debt is of the 'odious' type, and should not be repaid. August 1, 2015 - Lots of summer happenings in this issue of the Advisor, as Whitecourt has the facilities for 'staycations'. On the monetary reform front, Greece bows to pressure applied by the international monetary masters. The goal is the same for the financial tricksters. That is; they demand more payments from the people, while giving less back in services. July 1, 2015 - This month, we discuss the ramifications of the NDP hiring ex-central banker David Dodge to report on Alberta's capital expenditure plan. We also cover how the Bank of Canada, at one time, created a substantial portion of Canada's money supply. Because this institution is publicly owned, interest payments went back into government coffers, helping keep taxes and deficits low. June 1, 2015 - Read the story of how the people of Iceland stood up to the international banking shennanigans, and won. You won't read about it anywhere else in the west, lest people get ideas about getting rid of odious debt. Also covered is how our so-called democratic decisions are ultimately controlled by the money power. May 1, 2015 - The electoral process is considered through the lens of how money is created and who creates it. Ellen Brown does a study on how the international banking system is directly subverting democracy in Greece, as that country struggles with imposed austerity. The debt problem that Greece has is largely a function of how the money system works, and how Goldman Sachs hedged bets and engaged in other monetary shennanigans. April 1, 2015 - The Alberta budget blues are put in perspective. Bottom line is the modern money and hence bugetary process are ultimately controlled by unelected private bankers. A prime illustration of this is that during the Great Depression, there was little money to hire people for productive purposes, yet as soon as WWII started virtually unlimited amounts of money became available to essentially build things to blow up in the fight against fascism. Where did this money magically come from? March 1, 2015 - Private Banks have stepped up the attack on the Public Banking movement, now that this initiative is gathering steam. They have been unable to refute the stellar example set forward by the publicly owned Bank of North Dakota, so they have reverted to unwarranted cries of 'unfairness. Now the idea that private entities can create money from nothing could perhaps be adjudged the epitome of unfairness in a modern economy is something that of course goes unmentioned. February 1, 2015 - This month the growing international backlash against the international money system is covered. Countries from Russia to Greece are rising in open rebellion against this outrageous money system. Russia has got to the point they have appointed a special prosecutor to investigate their privately owned central bank. Aside from the monetary reform, lighter fare is included such as local news, bad jokes, local history and the usual. January 1, 2015 - Happy New Year. In groundbreaking news for monetary reformers, for the first time ever, the topic of how money is created was discussed by a democratic government. The House of Commons in the U.K. held a special debate. Imagine, democratic representatives actually discussing the reality of probably a topic most of their constituents consider of overwhelming importance. Almost like doctors getting permission to talk about the dangers of cigarette smoking. December 1, 2014 - Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to one and all. This month we have a Christmas story to go along with the usual in-depth look at our economics. As well, our computer column warns about phone scams that are becoming more and more prevalent. November 1, 2014 - The Advisor continues on exposing how our money system operates to keep the average citizen in unpayable debt. We also provide more information the highly questionable practice of putting the industrial waste of fluoride in town water supplies. As usual, there are bad jokes to lighten things up, along with local issues. October 1, 2014 - Read about secret U.S. support for terrorists to gain leverage in what has been called 'The Grand Chessboard. Ellen Brown covers how financial giants are squaring off in the court room as allegations of fraud abound. September 1, 2014 - Happy Labour Day. Now is a good time to think about where our promised work liesure went, and why our share of government debt, and taxes, are so high. There is a connection in how money is created from nothing, as debt, at compound interest. This month, the editorial also covers how easy today's change agents have it in countries such as Canada. We have a lot to be thankful for, for the changes agents that went through great travails to increase human rights. August 1, 2014 - This month the Advisor looks at how central banks are buying up the planet, using money printed out of thin air. A serious problem is that the West, inexplicably gives the right to create money from nothing to private interests, who thereafter charge the government compound interest. Other governments, such as the Chinese, directly create their own money to game these assets, which gives them a great advantage in aquiring the assets of the West. No central banks, of course should be allowed to create money to buy assets, in that they are not earning them, they are in essence obtaining them fraudulently. July 1, 2014 - Check out the details on winning a new laptop in the latest issue of the Advisor. More importantly, look at the articles on how we are supposedly in too much debt. Get involved and turn what is really a lying structure that gives us a false democracy and help create a true one. June 1, 2014 - While the Advisor continues with its truly groundbreaking articles on how our money system really works, and how this affects our democracy, we are also ramping up our coverage of local events. Stay tuned for more analysis of municipal and local issues. May 1, 2014 - Welcome to spring, or at least it will be when the snow goes away. In this issue, Ellen Brown details how U.S. Federal government institutions are actually going after the big banks in the latest scandal to emerge from these behemoths. We also announce the winner of the Advisor contest to modify the CN pedestrian bridge monstrosity. April 1, 2014 - Ellen Brown covers how banks make a very high interest charge through credit cards, even if you pay off your card every month. They do this by charging merchants a fee, which is of course added to retail prices, making you pay more regardless. March 1, 2014 - Yup, yet more monetary reform and information on the chemical fluoride. Never give up, is a good saying from a mentor of mine, keeping in mind the concept of change that is absolutely needed according to any fair assessment of the evidence. Once again, please sponsor our sponsors if it fits your needs; as our experiment in printing a media that truly pushes free enterprise and democracy. February 1, 2014 - Our series on fluoridation continues, with Canada, and more specifically Alberta, being behind most of the developed nations of the world in eliminating this highly questionable substance from the water supply. Ellen Brown continues her work in bringing awareness to the flaws in our money system, wherein private banks literally create money from thin air and loan it out at compound interest. The usual bad jokes and local news round out the issue. January 1, 2014 - Happy New Year. In January the Advisor continues to focus on the dangers of fluoridation. As usual, we also continue to report on how our money system really works. This reporting is critical to a democratic society, where so much is affected by money and more specifically fraudulent indebtedness. December 1, 2013 - Merry Christmas, and all the best in the New Year; from the only mass circulation print media that tells it like it is in regards to how our money system really works. November 1, 2013 - In November we both praise and criticize the people who bring truth and transparency to media, but who focus on individuals and specific corporations, rather than the bad systems that are mostly to blame. In short, a problem must be solved at the level it was created at; and the level that many of today's most serious problems operate at is the global level. October 1, 2013 - This month we feature Garry Davis, a visionary activist for both the causes of widepread ownership of productive property and of world peace through a world government. Mr. Davis passed last month, at the age of 93. As usual, Ellen Brown and yours truly focused on the almost unbelievable injustice inherent in our money system and the institutions that are intertwined with that money system. September 1, 2013 - In September we take a look at the push for financial literacy in schools. This is an excellent idea. However, since the schools, along with our mainstream media, tell whopping big lies about our debt and compound interest based money system, indoctrination, rather than education would be a good description for this effort. No doubt the great majority of educators and politicians pushing for this course have no idea how our money system really works and are as well-intentioned as any other person. Still, with the Internet sources of information today, one would hope to see a growing awareness and consequent action on the part of these leaders. August 1, 2013 - The focus on the Just Third Way continues in the August issue, illustrating a true free market approach to ending poverty and empowering each and every individual through direct ownership of the means of production. The new Whitecourt history book is also excerpted and guest columnist Ashley Fischer writes about 3 major employers in town. July 1, 2013 - Happy Canada Day. This month's Advisor examines the new economics known as Binary Economics. The Just Third Way is an important part of this breakthrough in how national economic affairs are handled. Past and present efforts to bring this economic democracy to the forefront are covered; including Canadian efforts in the 1970's, when it seemed minds were more open and politicians more adventurous and forward looking than today. This can always change, as the deteriorating world financial system creates pressure for new ways of doing things beyond our 350 year old, fraudulent monetary system. June 1, 2013 - Guest columnist Norm Bailey writes on an ownership society. Rather than take anything from exisiting owners, widespread ownership of productive property would be accomplished by loaning out the trillions that the banking system creates from nothing each year. Traditionally, only connected institutions are able to obtain this new money. In a democracy, all citizens should have access to this new capital. May 1, 2013 - Well the international banking system is at it again. Ellen Brown writes about how some deposits were confiscated from people in Cyprus, and how the G20 is moving towards similar policies in the U.S. and U.K. The plan is to seize bank deposits from customers to bail out banks if they get in trouble from their derivatives gambling. Just when you thought there no possible way the international banking system can get any more unjust, they show that it can be done. April 1, 2013 - Ellen Brown covers off growing awareness of our dishonest money system in Italy and Iceland. This was reflected in national legislation in Iceland that protected the people from the worst of the depredations of the predatory international financial system. In Italy, there was some electoral success for the forces of monetary reform. You can read all about it starting on page 6. March 1, 2013 - The trial balloon of an Alberta sales tax has hit the mainstream media. Once again, the Advisor is only mass produced media product that correctly ties excessive taxation to how our money is created as debt at compound interest. February 1, 2013 - The new issue of the Community Advisor has hit the streets. In this issue, we continue publicizing what is by far the most important news for citizens of a democracy: and that is how our money is created by private interests, with compound interest charges attached. January 1, 2013 - The Community Advisor experiment is now entering its 10th year. By experiment, we mean creating a small town mass media print project that constitutes a free press. Of course we live in the land of the free, with a free press; as long as that free press doesn't tell you the truth about how money is created as debt, at compound interest, by private interests who keep the citizens in a state of virtual debt slavery. Small matter this, but we think it should be included in the definition of free press. December 1, 2012 - Merry Christmas and all the best in the New Year from the Community Advisor team. This issue has a meaning of Christmas that is quite unique. We continue our focus on Binary Economics with a piece by ex-civil rights leader and long time U.S. congressman Walter Fauntroy. Ellen Brown does her usual excellent job, this time focusing on the effect of compounding interest on the money system. November 1, 2012 - The Community Advisor continues its focus on binary economics, with an address to the U.N. by former Senior Director of International Economic Affairs Norm Bailey. Read all about a well thought out system to replace both the obsolete and feudalist communist and capitalist systems. The unsinkable Ellen Brown continues educating the public about the lunacies in our current monetary system in simple, easy to follow language. October 1, 2012 - This month the Advisor once again critiques the call for higher interest rates. And once again finds that our mainstream media is not adequately informing the Canadian citizen about the truth behind our money system. Guest columnists Norm Kurland and Dawn Brohawn present a treatise on the economic system for the future, Binary Economics. September 1, 2012 - This month Binary Economics is re-examined in the editorial. Progress world-wide on the fluoridation is also briefly covered. Western Europe and the major far East countries such as China and Japan are all ahead of North America on this issue, with Alberta being perhaps near the back of the pack in this regards. British Columbia is the leader, being 95% fluoride free now. Ellen Brown does her usual excellent job of examining the current banking system and its flagrant abuses of its power. August 1, 2012 - It's a hot summer in the town and so are our articles. We continue to be the only mass produced paper in town, in Alberta, in Canada, or perhaps anywhere in the world that continues to tell it like it is in regards to our money system. Money is so central to everyone's everyday life, yet our mass media is full of misinformation on the topic, leaving the average citizen a helpless pawn when it comes time to vote for their best interests. We also finish off our Fluoridation issue. The bigger solution here is likely getting the sometimes dysfunctional Alberta Health doing a better job on it's core mandates, rather than blocking needed change in how our water supply is handled. July 1, 2012 - This month we continue with our 50 reasons to stop fluoridation in Whitecourt. Ellen Brown also does a good job as usual on explaining the money system, this time through the efforts of Canadian 12 year old Victoria Grant. We also elaborate on how the leftwing/rightwing designation given to political parties and policies by the mainstream media can be misleading and detract from real democratic structures. June 1, 2012 - In this month's advisor, the unsinkable Ellen Brown relates the proceedings of the first Public Banking forum. Canadian representation was good, with the oldest and younger speakers coming from this country (ex-deputy PM Paul Hellyer and Victoria Grant respectively.) Victoria's speech went viral on You Tube, educating many people on this important matter. May 1, 2012 - Leading monetary reformer Ellen Brown looks at the Canadian situation and the Bank of Canada. She includes a chart by the late Jack Biddell (a long time Canadian monetary reformer) that shows just how Canada's debt increased when the Bank of Canada stopped issuing a significant part of the money supply. The editorial examines the mainstream media emphasis on right wing and left wing, and shows that these terms are relatively meaningless. April 1, 2012 - The provincial election is discussed in the editorial with a view to how the money power continues to control important things behind the scenes such that our democracy can be a sham. Ellen Brown examines the idea of public banks again. An interesting point is raised that some politicians could prefer private banks because there is less transparency and accountability than there would be with public banks. Hence lucrative payoffs in board appointments and so on for retiring politicians are less likely to be questioned under the private banking system, where more can be hidden. March 1, 2012 - The proposal and reasons given for raising the retirement age are examined in the light of economic reality. In truth, there is no rationale in regards to forcing people to work longer, whether they would like to do so or not. Ellen Brown examines the astounding actions of the banks in the robo-signing scandal. February 1, 2012 - The the implications for Canada of the Ron Paul phenomenon in the U.S. is covered in this issue. Ellen writes on how the post offices function as banks in some advanced countries, like Japan and New Zealand. MP Rob Merrifield promises that the long gun registry will finally be scrapped. January 1, 2012 - Welcome to the New Year. In this issue, Verna Ellis makes her debut as a local columnist writing about health matters. Ellen Brown again covers banking alternatives that are no-brainers for massive improvements in the economy; and a living, proven example of same in the Bank of North Dakota. There are a few brave elected representatives backing expansion of the North Dakota model. December 1, 2011 - In December, ideas are explored about what the occupy movement can turn into, now that the encampments are being dismantled. Also discussed is the relationship between magazine Adbusters, which sparked the movement, and foundations; most specifically one linked to Wall Street billionaire George Soros. November 1, 2011 - The focus this issue is on the growing 'occupy' movement. Whether this will be a flash in the pan, or the beginning of sustantiative financial change remains to be seen. Those who are aware of how our debt money and compound interest system are increasingly incompatible in the modern world, can see some natural allies that push to change the system that will likely benefit all involved. October 1, 2011 - The case against a fluoridation proponent from Alberta Health is in the October issue. Alternative views on the Libyan intervention and interest rates are also presented. If you want news that the mainstream media ignores or downplays, all issues of the Advisor are online by clicking magazine cover at right. September 1, 2011 - Town Council will host an information session on fluoride, with both sides of the issue represented by health care professionals. A column debunking the latest Alberta Health arguments for continuance of fluoridation is included this month. With the global economic situation worsening, there is a call to at least start prototyping an information age money system to replace our current 350 year old system wherein almost all money is created as debt, at compound interest. August 1, 2011 - In August, the Advisor continues its educational efforts around the fluoride issue, with guest columnist Serena Lapointe once again leading the way. Once again, what Canon Peter Challen referred to as the lying structure that surrounds our money system is brought to light. Juxtaposing the mainstream media's silence on what is really causing the debt choking nations with their extensive coverage of the tabloid voicemail hacking affair provides an exercise in irony. July 1, 2011 - For July, the emphasis is on the fluoridation issue. There seems to be growing resistance to the idea of stopping fluoridation. At least part of this could be coming from the involvement of Alberta Health. In this, Whitecourt is experiencing what other communities have in eliminating what is a dubious practice regarding our tap water. To get informed about this issue, please read July's Community Advisor and do your own research online. June 1, 2011 - In June, the Advisor continues its focus on human rights, this time through guest columnist Marjorie Cohn and an editoria that look at the U.N.'s 'humanitarian intervention' concept. Columnist Ellen Brown, as usual, provides a no-nonsense look at the debt-peonage resulting from our current monetary system. Global Research (at globalresearch.ca) is also hi-lighted as a centre for good information. May 1, 2011 - In May, the human rights advocacy continues for North America. This month the story is told of Whitecourt resident Murray Danard, who started out on a family vacation to Mexico and ended up in a U.S. prison for two months for immigration issues of all things. Danard was a tourist plain and simple,who repeatedly stated all he wanted to do was go home to Canada. As usual, our contributing columists present important issues that do not make it into the corporate media. April 1, 2011 - The April issue has a bit on the new federal election, and as usual, a lot on the powers who greatly influence our elected representatives. The editorial deals with what could be described as shocking human rights abuses that took place during last summer's G20 meeting. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is calling for a public inquiry, and all indications are that such an investigation is needed to ensure Canada remains a leader in respecting human rights. March 1, 2011 - Binary economics is featured in March's issue of the Community Advisor. It is tough reading for most people, simply because our institutions are set up to destroy real economic knowledge, primarily through misdirection about how our money system reall works. February 1, 2011 - This month's issue carries an essay on monetary reform by one of the political parties that speaks openly about how our money system works. Which is to say, they like to practice real democracy. The editorial focuses on how the label of 'right wing' serves to confuse political issues, more than clarify them. January 1, 2011 - Happy New Year and here's to keeping the best of the old, and bringing in new ideas where the old one's aren't working. An eye-opening excerpt on Michael Hudson's new book on the excesses of Wall Street is included with this month's Advisor. Regular contributer Ellen Brown shows how currency manipulation has been used through history as a weapon against opponents. The editorial discusses ideas about Wikileaks that comprise what is hopefully a valuable part of both the mainstream and alternative press viewpoints. December 1, 2010 - This month, the meaning of Christmas is the topic of the editorial, which not exactly a novel approach for an editorial. What is unique about the Advisor is how the article relates to the accompanying articles on the money system. Regular contributor Ellen Brown illustrates how China's money system gives it an unfair trade advantage far, far beyond what might be occassioned by an artificially low yuan. Former Whitehouse insider Paul Craig Roberts covers the increasing moves towards a police state in the U.S. November 1, 2010 - For Remembrance Day there is the usual Honour Roll and photos, but a tiny bit of the reality of war is also brought home by a short excerpt from a first hand account of the front lines. Ellen Brown brings news from the U.S. on the foreclosure scandal, showing that there was an unimaginable sleight of hand used by banks to issue mortgages through a tax shelter. The result is there is no clear ownership of many homes. The controversy around the 911 tragedy is also a topic. October 1, 2010 - There is a new local emphasis this month. Monetary reform education remains an important part of the magazine, but there is more balance now with local issues. The acclaimation of Town Council is the subject of the editorial. Ex-councillor Larry McConnell also displays the cheque he received for defamation from the Town's insurers, while commenting on what he perceives as a culture of vindicativeness on the part of the Town. This last concept could be explored in more detail in future issues, depending on how the evidence or lack thereof piles up for this idea. September 1, 2010 - This month's editorial contains the newsflash that the mainstream media published a column by ex-deputy PM Paul Hellyer that explained in no uncertain terms how money is created, and the problems created by compound interest. Utne Reader also came clean in a column by founder Eric Utne. Rockin good news. Canadians have also come up with another great video on monetary reform. Google keywords Oh Canada and monetary reform to buy this excellent info product. With the growing selection of monetary reform publications, the Advisor will return to a more balanced coverage with much of the magazine given over to local events. August 1, 2010 - The new issue of the Community Advisor is out. The focus this in the editorial this month is on the centuries long contest between the Church and the Money Power. For more of important news that is rarely reported, see our issue online, or get one today from Whitecourt and area outlets. July 1, 2010 - Happy Canada Day. Here's to making us truly strong and free. Ellen Brown has two excellent articles in this issue, illuminating how our money system really works. The editorial examines how the debt bubble can be burst, while Wikileaks shows promise of becoming 'the people's intelligence agency'. June 1, 2010 - This month's issue has an example of what can happen when a town decides to issue its own currency to complement the national currency, as was often done during the Great Depression. Today, it is volunteer groups taking on this job for such projects as the Toronto Dollar, Calgary Dollar, Ithaca Hour and so on. A worthwhile project in some town might be to see if political pressure can once again have the government closest to the people helping create an honest money system. May 1, 2010 - Former Whitehouse insider and columnist Paul Craig Roberts opines how truth has fallen to money and how the corporate control is the major reason. This month's editorial is an updated piece on how our vaunted free press is really a cover for a narrow view of opinions. As regards our money system, Canon Peter Challen has accurately labelled our mainstream information on this as part of a lying structure. Don't take our word for it, but research on the Internet and form your own opinions. April 1, 2010 - Guest columnist Ellen Brown covers how IMF style austerity measures are being pushed for the U.S., with a view to fleecing the taxpayers even more, for the benefit of big investment funds. An analysis of the Afghanistan War is given by military expert Gwynne Dyer. The effect of the international money system on global governance is the topic of the editorial. March 1, 2010 - This month marks a special occasion regarding freedom of the press, in that a mainstream newspaper, the Sunday Telegraph in the U.K. actually published an opinion piece that laid bare how our monetary system really works. For more of this approach, there is of course the Community Advisor. February 1, 2010 - This month's editorial continues with part two of the Just Third Way. An article by Former World Bank senior economist Joesph Stiglitz questioning the morality of the current financial system is included. Regular columnist Ellen Brown elaborates on how the state owned bank in North Dakota has forestalled the worst of the recession that state. Read the only mass media that tells it like it is in regards to the financial system, by click on the cover at left. January 1, 2010 - Happy New Year and welcome to the new issue of the only mass publication in western civilization that tells the truth about how our money system works. On the bright side, we live in a country where it is possible for such an undertaking. The editorial this month focuses on a plan for a peaceful transition from our current money system to one that builds democracy and a healthy society. The people working on this include trained economists and lawyers; some of whom have served at high level positions within the U.S. government. A Canadian backer of the idea was Winnett Boyd, chief engineer for the famous Avro Arrow and past president of Arthur D. Little. December 1, 2009 - Merry Christmas from all of us at OZ Media and The Community Advisor. This month we bring you some heart warming stories of Christmases of yesteryear. The editorial looks past the gloom and doom of the mainstream media headlines to outline the true possibilities inherent in today's world. Guest columists Ellen Brown and Gwynn Dyer offer the type of insightful reporting that makes their excellent articles unsuitable for the mainstream media. Have a good time this holiday season and get involved in what economist and lawyer Norm Kurland calls "the happy revolution." November 1, 2009 - The theme of this issue is world government, and more importantly world democracy. Guest author Arthur Kanegis tells the story of World Citizen Garry Davis and many quotes are given showing the plan of super-elites for a world government. The conflict of interest of the mainstream media has reached the point where they are essentially a marketing tool for their multi-corporation owners, with concentration of ownership leading to less and less actual news that informs. In this milieu, and in regards to world government, it seems that no idea is so good that it cannot be mishandled to the point that people are rightly suspicious of it. Information is given that shows the benefits of a higher level of governance, and the dangers of letting the current leadership continue their secretive ways. October 1, 2009 - What could be the opening move in fundamental changes to our monetary system has been made by the President of France, with likely backing from the European Union. Read all about it in the editorial starting on page 7. The Schumacher Society covers off many of the economic reform initiatives blossoming in the U.S. The unsinkable Ellen Brown applies her formidable research skills to the connection between medicine and big money. Much more leading edge journalism. September 1, 2009 - Make sure to check out the events page happening in Whitecourt & Area in this month's Advisor. As always, we have some excellent guest columnists bringing you well researched, important and unreported news. We also have an emphasis on local currencies this issue, as slow economic times creates more interest in this potentially good tool for education about how our money system works. August 1, 2009 - This month, the editorial explores the ideas of scarcity and abundance mentalities. Economist Bernard Lietaer describes one way to make the abundance mentality more of a reality in our economic system. A decades old, successful business bartering system is also covered. Ellen Brown, as always, weighs in with a well researched article that accurately points out an easy solution to California's so-called budget woes. Get informed, and get active, if you believe in democracy and freedom. July 1, 2009 - The editorial this month is about how to explore a synthesis between the democracy advocated by the global justice movement and the world government sought by the money power and others. Along with regular monetary reform contributer Ellen Brown, we also have another article by economist Michael Hudson. Mr. Hudson examines the possible ramifications of high level meetings between China, Russia, Brazil and other countries in which a substitute for the U.S. dollar is sought. June 1, 2009 - Welcome to the first summer issue of the Advisor. We continue to be the only mass media to take an honest look at how our money system works, here in the land of the free press. As well as the usual guest authors, such as Ellen Brown and Gwyn Dyer, we also have a brief piece on the latest Bilderberger meeting, along with a link to the full story hosted on the Canadian-based Global Research website. There are biases all around of course, but if you really believe in democracy, the website is well-worth checking out. May 5, 2009 - By-Election results (first two finishers elected). Congratulations to all for running. Derek Schlosser - 373

Darlene Chartrand - 298

Chris Ashcroft - 290

Ken Podulsky - 230

Ken Roncin - 106 May 1, 2009 - This month, we look at how the U.S. banks with a significant amount of 'toxic' assets managed to post profits, even as the U. S. and Canadian economy continue to suffer. Lawyer and activist Ellen Brown writes an open letter to U.S. President Obama, while the editorial covers how Canada can regain and leverage its international moral authority through leading for financial global justice, in addition to its support of international structures. The history section embarks on a multi-part series covering the old schools of northwest Alberta.



We also know how important consumer spending is to stimulate the economy, with the experts creating billions and billions of dollars to this end. In short, to keep it simple, a rallying cry of ‘save more, spend more’ should spread across the land, the better to help put this country back on the path to economic sanity.



January 1, 2008 - Welcome to the New Year. The January Advisor has a roster and program for the 2009 Whitecourt All-Star game on January 17. The editorial and columnist Ellen Brown continue to present what might be the only honest analysis of the current financial problems. We disagree on the solution, but the main point is to get some accurate information to the reader, so they can make their own mind on what is going on.



These interruptions will not affect the quality of the water nor fire protection services to the community; however, are necessary to complete the upgrades to the Water Treatment Plant. Once this work is completed, no further interruptions are anticipated. Thank you for your cooperation. Please contact the Town Office at 780- 778-2273 if you have any questions. Click here for some exciting video of the 2008 Whitecourt Riverboat races by amateur cameraman Larry Jensen. October 1, 2008 - In the October issue of the Advisor, several columnists comment on the U.S. financial meltdown, and the money system in general. As usual, the Advisor writers have a different perspective on the economics; one that is based on more truth and rational argument than can be found in a trainload of conventional economic sources. What is more, our contributors are accredited professionals, or source accredited professionals. What is going on, that a lifeblood topic like our money system is so obfuscated and irrational? Find out more in the October issue. Get informed, get participating. It's called democracy. September 1, 2008 - WOW, what a month with Wings over Whitecourt, the Jet Boat Races, the Rodeo and Party in the Park all happening in the waning days of summer. Photographer Bryan Merrill came on board to add some great photos of the events. The guest authors and editorial, as usual, focussed on breaking the barriers to distributing news the mainstream media misses. Ending secrecy in regards to domestic government affairs was one of the themes. August 1, 2008 - Contributing authors for the August issue include lawyer/economist Norm Kurland, certified accountant Michael Greaney, Lawyer Ellen Brown, Professor Robert Ashford and community currency advocate Susan Witt. The sometimes taboo subject of money creation is the topic for this expert panel. Cartoonist Ingrid Rice is also published in the Advisor for the first time. The monthly editorial focuses on the financial challenges facing the U.S., which is relevant here of course as the country is Canada's biggest trading partner. July 1, 2008 - University of Ottawa economics professor Michel Chossudovsky provides the feature article in the July issue. Michel studied the increasing conglomorate control of the necessities of life at the global level, and the effects this control has on the poor. The editorial explores the tension between idealism and pragmatism in advancing truth and justice in our money system. Columnist Gwynne Dyer covers the attack on civil rights in the name of terrorism fighting, and how the more ludicrous parts of this are being challenged and eventually eliminated. June 1, 2008 - Lawyer-Activist Ellen Brown leads off with an article on the hidden push behind the rise in food prices, and much else, as the 300 year old, compound interest, ponzi scheme that constitutes our money system looks for new targets. The missing age of leisure is explored in the editorial. Columnist Gwynne Dyer ruminates on the U.S. presidential race. Some nearby places you can go for summer relaxation are featured, along with our regular piece on area history, and of course, more jokes for, and about, locals. May 1, 2008 - Edmonton economist Mark Anielski headlines the May issue with a discussion of new ways of measuring wealth and the deleterious effects of compound interest. Other columnists and articles discuss relevant news that the mainstream media misses. Lots of bad jokes, community stories etc. round out the issue. April 1, 2008 - New story from American author and lawyer Ellen Brown on the financial system. A historical view of the Irish famine and immigration is included. Lots of bad jokes, community events and the regular Gwynne Dyer column on international affairs rounds out the issue. If you didn't get an issue in the mail, you can pick up your copy at K & C Graphics on 4907 52 Ave, or one of many coffee shops and other places around Whitecourt and Mayerthorpe. March 1, 2008 - Welcome to the start of spring and a new issue of the only mass media magazine that writes in an informed and honest manner about the most important economic issue of the day. How money is created, and who benefits is the key issue of our democratic evolution. Our February edition had a great story starting on page 1 about this issue by American lawyer and author Ellen Brown. There is an editorial starting on page 7 of the March issue on how our money system affects our political institutions. To keep Canada as one of the best countries in the world, it is up to each and every citizen to get involved to some extent regarding deeper truths around our system of government. February 1, 2008 - In February, we again publish an article on compound interest by Ellen Brown, author of The Web of Debt. Ellen developed her research skills as an attorney practicing civil litigation in Los Angeles. There are also short takes on the upcoming nuclear power debates and the men's homeless shelter. The editorial takes on Alberta's health premiums and health care system. January 1, 2008 - Happy New Year and welcome to the new edition of the Advisor. The nuclear power issue is dealt with again, especially in relationship to our current money system. Whitecourt and Woodlands winter recreational opportunities are also hi-lighted. The Advisor will also test mail to the Swan Hills and Mayerthorpe areas for this month, and possibly expand circulation permanently into those areas. All the best in 2008 - from Dan, Denise, Rita, Judy and Sharon. December 1, 2007 - Look for the new Advisor in your mailbox or at your coffee shop. See two columns by Gwynne Dwyer where world oil supplies are analyzed. Also, the relationship between Justice and Peace is discussed in the feature editorial. How to Quit Smoking and the usual bad jokes are included. November 1, 2007 - The November Advisor is now out. Click on image at left to read online in PDF format. Now that the municipal election is over, what are the possibilities that both sides in the hotly contested competition can work on projects they care about together? Also a new Green Column makes it debut, courtesy of local Shannon Kusch. Click here for page with list of video clips from Candidate's Forum. Thank you to Doug Pederson October 1, 2007 - The October issue of the Advisor features profiles of each candidate in the upcoming municipal election. Also read about the Alberta Royalty Review, and how the best solution is not a topic of discussion among the mainstream press. Proposed upgrades at Rotary Park, and a skate park plaza are also featured. Read by clicking on cover at left. September 1, 2007 - The September Advisor, now on the web, headlines a story about how our money system works authored by an American lawyer. Also on the heavy side is an editiorial on perception and change. The history series continues with early Trappers in the Fox Creek area. The lighter side includes school jokes and more. August 1, 2007 - Read about the growing debate over nuclear power in the new issue of The Advisor. The spin factor from both the nuclear industry and the environmental lobby is looked at. Find out some facts and fictions about nuclear power. Click at left or on Advisor tab above to read online. July 12, 2007 - Local fire crews responded to a small fire at the Whitecourt Regional Landfill on Thursday, July 12. The fire is out, but it is unknown how it started. Areas of the Landfill are closed, but the garbage drop-off area is still accessible to the public. The Landfill is expected to be fully operational by Friday, July 13.



July 4, 2007 - Statement by Rob Merrifield on the passing of Corporal Cole Bartsch “At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Corporal Cole Bartsch and the five other servicemen who lost their lives defending and protecting the Afghan people. The people of Whitecourt and Yellowhead mourn with them. The Afghanistan mission, though dangerous and costly, is providing hope to a nation that has long been hopeless, and a future for generations that have only lived under oppression. Corporal Bartsch’s sacrifice will not be forgotten, and I hope that his family will receive whatever measure of solace is possible, from a grateful nation.” July 1, 2007 - Happy Canada Day! The new issue of the Advisor will be mailed out on July 2 and July 3. Don't miss the only mass media magazine that talks honestly about how our money system works. We also include local events, bad jokes, quizzes and more. All issues are archived and can be accessed by clicking on the Advisor tab above. June 7, 2007 - The Town of Whitecourt was notified of a traffic accident that resulted in a diesel spill along Highway 32 on June 6. Alberta Environment ensures that the amount spilt has no effect on Whitecourt’s water supply, and that Whitecourt’s public safety is not threatened. The Town of Whitecourt will continue to monitor water quality and has put appropriate measures in place to ensure that the quality of the water supply is maintained. June 5, 2007 - The June Advisor is now out. More from the radical middle on how our money system really works. An very important perspective on our democracy that you won't find in any of the mainstream media. May 29, 2007 - Don't miss it! The Great Canadian Jet Boat Marathon is slated to go with Show'n'Shine on June 28th and racing starting June 29th, 11 a.m. For complete details click here. May 1, 2007 - On April 30, Energy Alberta Corporation announced its intention to consider Whitecourt as a possible location for a nuclear power plant. Energy Alberta Corporation is a recently incorporated Alberta-based energy company with offices in Calgary. Company representatives will be visiting Whitecourt in the next few weeks to speak with the community. For more information, visit www.energyab.com. May 1, 2007 - The May issue of the Advisor has hit the streets. Another IGA repair update, a critique of the current description the mainstream media uses for our political system, an update on Peter C. Newman's Canadian Revolution; Gwynne Dyer writes on gun control and more. Click on cover at left to read. Don't forget to vote in our monthly poll. April 16, 2007 - Spring cleanup help by the Town of Whitecourt is slated to go from May 3 to May 10. The date may not coincide with your regular garbage pickup date. Click here for details on what and when the Town will pick up. April 2, 2007 - The April issue of the Advisor is now out. Stories include an IGA update, alternative economic views, Town Council Month in Review, more history and more bad jokes. Click on cover at left to read. March 14, 2007 - The latest word on the IGA collapse is that the damage is greater than that first expected, with additional structural problems being revealed over the last week. In a worst case scenario, it will be a question of if the current building re-opens, rather than when. Once again, kudos to the staff and emergency services on making this situation into one in which no-one got hurt and potential threats to the public were dealt with in an efficient and effective manner. March 2, 2007 - The March issue of the Advisor is now on the web. You can read it by clicking on the cover at left. The feature editorial is a unique look at Global Warming causes that are not covered in the mainstream press. The shocking behaviour of the IMF towards the poorest country on earth, Malawi, is also a topic. The usual bad jokes, local photos and Whitecourt's month in review are also included. If you did not receive your copy in the mail, you can pick up your free copy at K & C Graphics downtown, or one of many coffee shops, waiting rooms and so on around town. February 14, 2007 - Members of the Dawson Creek Rotary Club rolled through town with Project Amigo. Left to right below are Harvey Glasier of Dawson Creek Rotary, Darlene Chartrand of Whitecourt Rotary, Larry Moody of Dawson Creek Rotary and Larry McConnell of Whitecourt Rotary. Behind them are a few of the vehicles on the way to Mexico. For more on this event, click here. January 27, 2007 - The February edition of The Advisor is now on the web. Click on cover at left to read online. Coming to your mailbox and coffee shops, waiting rooms etc. early next week. NEW - Click on Weather Cam tab above for slideshows of some 2006 events. January 23, 2007 - Snow clearing and especially downtown snow clearing has become a hot issue. Labour shortages, the first real winter in a few years etc. have led to cars getting stuck on Main Street days after a major snow fall. Story coming in February Advisor. January 15, 2007 - WhitecourtWeb.com is gearing up to enhance its its online services and more closely integrate the content with that of the Whitecourt Advisor. E-mail us or give us a call (from the contact information at the top of the page) if there is something you would like to suggest for adding to this website. January 7, 2007 - The mystery ladies have been identified from the group hockey photo published last week. They are Elaine Schmidt nee Jameson (also known as Jamie) and Tammy Bouchard, who is now Tammy McIntosh. Thank you to Vivian Hills for the tips. January 1, 2007 - Happy New Year! The first Advisor issue of 2007 is now out. All the best to one and all in the new year. Don't forget there is New Year's skating at Rotary Park from 1 pm to 3pm today. Hot chocolate and hot dogs provided courtesy of the Whitecourt Rotary Club. Advisor Blog Achives. 2006 Here 2005 Here. 2004 Here